Hundreds of people attended a ceremony in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (July 1st) to mark Armed Forces Day.

Led by Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, and MP James Heappey, the parade through the town started from Princess Street before a ceremony was held next to the flag pole and fountain in Old Station Approach.

The event is held to celebrate the armed forces and the Mayor marked the occasion by thanking local members of the services around the world and at home.

Rev Richard Sigrist led the prayers followed by a minute’s silence with John Crosby, Chairman of Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

Mayor Cllr Millard said: “Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to recognise and value all those members of the services around the world and at home. They play an important part in our countries determination to uphold freedom and protect the vulnerable.”

“We thank them all for their dedication and commitment to our countries’ values. Over the last year I have been privileged to get to know our cadet units in the towns. The cadets are encouraged to develop particular values as they become an integral part of the unit.”

“The Army values Courage, Discipline, Respect for others, Integrity, Loyalty and Selfless commitment. The Navy values honour, courage and commitment. The Air Force values Respect, Integrity, Service and Excellence.”

“I would like to extend my thanks to all those who dedicate their time and energy to running the cadet units. They are a very important part of our community.”

“We could not ask for better values and would do well to duplicate those in our every day lives. We thank the service members and their families for all they do for us now and have done in the past.”

MP James Heappey added: “Armed Forces Day is a celebration of those who serve and have served compared to the solemn commemoration that is Remembrance Sunday. The fact that these celebrations happen in towns across the country is a real testament to the depth of support.”

“In Burnham, the support is always incredible. Marching down the High Street with the Legion, people were saying thank you to the veterans taking part. This is a town that really gets what it is to serve and is grateful to those who have served. I think it’s a credit to Burnham and Highbridge that every year so many people turn out to say thanks.”