Hundreds of residents got into a festive mood at a candlelit carol singing evening in Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens on Sunday (December 19th).

The popular ‘Carols In The Park by Candlelight’ was organised by Burnham Community Church and attracted a record turnout of around 300 people, as pictured here.

Distanced groups of residents gathered around the illuminated bandstand to sing well-known carols, and hear readings.

“After missing out in 2020, Burnham Community Church was pleased to hold our Manor Gardens event and we thank everyone who came along,” said a spokesperson for Burnham Community Church.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, pictured above with Cllr Andy Brewer, was among the audience enjoying the event and said: “My thanks go to the organisers for holding such a superb festive evening – it was great to see so many residents coming along to get involved.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page