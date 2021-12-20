Hundreds of residents got into a festive mood at a candlelit carol singing evening in Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens on Sunday (December 19th).

The popular ‘Carols In The Park by Candlelight’ was organised by Burnham Community Church and attracted a record turnout of around 300 people, as pictured here.

Distanced groups of residents gathered around the illuminated bandstand to sing well-known carols, and hear readings.

“After missing out in 2020, Burnham Community Church was pleased to hold our Manor Gardens event and we thank everyone who came along,” said a spokesperson for Burnham Community Church.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, pictured above with Cllr Andy Brewer, was among the audience enjoying the event and said: “My thanks go to the organisers for holding such a superb festive evening – it was great to see so many residents coming along to get involved.”