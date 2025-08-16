PHOTOS: Hundreds of entries on display at West Huntspill Horticultural Society show

Over 500 entries went on display at West Huntspill Horticultural Society’s annual Flower, Vegetable, Cookery and Craft Show on Saturday 16th August.

Show President Jane Moreton says: “The event was very well supported by exhibitors and we thank everyone who attended and supported the event.”

“The standard was very high considering the difficult weather conditions we experienced this Spring. We would like to thank everyone for their support of this well loved annual show.”

Burnham and Highbridge Town Band performed during the day to add to the fun atmosphere at the event.

Winners of 2025 West Huntspill Show

J W LEONARDT CUP – most points in horticultural classes John Inder

W J CAVILL SHIELD – class with highest number of exhibits Frazer Mortimer

BROOKS TROPHY – best new exhibitor Sylvia Reay

CAVILL TROPHY – best exhibit public choice Carol Beaumont

R F CLARK CUP – most points vegetable classes John Inder

J O’NEILL CUP – most points onions and leeks John Inder

A IMM TROPHY – miniature garden – John Inder

CHEDZEY CUP – most points vegetables local exhibitor John Inder

W A MAY TROPHY – novice vegetable class Kat Palmer

HUNTSPILL HOMING SOCIETY CUP – most points fruit Mary Watts

G & A CHAMBERLAIN CUP – most points flowers John Inder

BRIAN NEWTON TROPHY – best exhibit 42-43 Leslie Roper

G & J BLACKMORE CUP – best exhibit roses 46 – 48 Leslie Roper

DAHLIA CUP – most points 56 -59 John Inder

H L SHEPARD CUP – best exhibit 60 – 62 Marilyn Turner

A IMM TROPHY – best entry flower classes Leslie Roper

PARKHOUSE CUP – most points flowers local exhibitor John Inder

BADEN CANN CUP – most points local exhibitor 56 – 59 John Inder

W J DAVEY CUP – most points floral art Sylvia Reay

W.HUNTSPILL HORT.SOC CUP – best exhibit class 65 Sylvia Reay

W C PARKHOUSE PERPETUAL CUP – cookery Carol Beaumont

PALMER TROPHY – most points in craft classes Rose Baker

PHOTOGRAPHY TROPHY Frazer Campbell

CHILDRENS CLASSES UP TO AND INC 9 YEARS Leighton Davies

CHILDRENS CLASSES 10 & UP TO & INC 15 YEARS Freddie Stacey

SHIELD – CLASS 100 Leighton Davies

SHIELD – CLASS 101 – Mitchell Davies

AMY DERHAM CUP – most points childrens special classes Ciara Thomas

HEAVIEST YIELD OF POTATOES John Foster Kevin Lee

RW FISHER best kept allotment John Inder

Trophy for best kept 1/2 plot allotment Clive Dicker