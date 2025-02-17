PHOTOS: Hundreds visit popular Highbridge model railway show

Scores of model trains and railway layouts went on display during a two-day show in Highbridge over the weekend.

The Sedgemoor Gauge O Group held its 2025 Model Railway Show at King Alfred School Academy on Saturday 15th February and Sunday 16h February.

An organiser said it had been a successful weekend with a steady stream of vistors over the two days.

Spokesman George Moon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There were 21 model railways demonstrations and stalls selling model rail items and collectables and artwork.”