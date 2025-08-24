14.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Aug 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Popular Highbridge model railway show hailed a success
News

PHOTOS: Popular Highbridge model railway show hailed a success

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Scores of model trains and railway layouts went on display during a two-day show in Highbridge over the weekend.

Burnham-On-Sea & District Model Railway Club delighted rail enthusiasts and families with its annual Sedgemoor Rail Exhibition, which took place on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th August 2025 at King Alfred School in Highbridge.

The event promised a packed showcase of miniature marvels, with over 20 layouts confirmed — including local favourites such as Burnham-On-Sea.

A special highlight was the Modular N gauge set, featuring four interconnected layouts: Calderbridge, Ledbetter Junction, Clifford Chamber Street, and Cheddarton.

A bustling traders’ area offered everything from bespoke wagons to rare books, with stalls including Wessex Wagons, ABC Model Railways, and David Smith Books.

Previous article
Mark village hosts first ever flower, veg and craft show with over 230 exhibits
Next article
Firefighters tackle grass fire on Burnham seafront started by barbecue

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14.6 ° C
16.4 °
13.4 °
79 %
0.9kmh
85 %
Mon
26 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com