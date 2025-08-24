PHOTOS: Popular Highbridge model railway show hailed a success

Scores of model trains and railway layouts went on display during a two-day show in Highbridge over the weekend.

Burnham-On-Sea & District Model Railway Club delighted rail enthusiasts and families with its annual Sedgemoor Rail Exhibition, which took place on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th August 2025 at King Alfred School in Highbridge.

The event promised a packed showcase of miniature marvels, with over 20 layouts confirmed — including local favourites such as Burnham-On-Sea.

A special highlight was the Modular N gauge set, featuring four interconnected layouts: Calderbridge, Ledbetter Junction, Clifford Chamber Street, and Cheddarton.

A bustling traders’ area offered everything from bespoke wagons to rare books, with stalls including Wessex Wagons, ABC Model Railways, and David Smith Books.