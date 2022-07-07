An impressive total of £2,189 has been raised for charity by Burnham and Highbridge pupils from King Alfred School Academy.

The annual Raise And Give (RAG) Week was overseen by the school’s Sixth Form RAG Committee and saw a varied line-up of fundraising activities and events taking place.

The total raised will be split between the two chosen charities: Brain Tumour Research, which is the Priory Learning Trust charity of the Year, and Medecins Sans Frontieres – Doctors Without Borders, which is the Sixth Form charity.

Claire from MSF came in to talk about what fantastic work they do and a visit was also held by Brain Tumour Research which focused the students’ fundraising efforts in raising as much money as possible.

School-based events includes a talent show, a non-school uniform day, Soak the Teacher, Taskmaster, Eggheads, a Year 7 & 8 Film night, a student summer fete and a charity bake sale.

The annual sixth form charity collection walk in fancy dress also took place in Burnham and surrounding areas when local residents were encouraged to give what they could.

The school’s Lisa Semple said: “The talent show was an amazing event, raising more than £300 for charity. Students performed live to friends and family as well as 3 judges, and overall it was a wonderful night and we are grateful for everyone who took part!”

“Wax the Teacher is always a firm favourite with students and we thank the teachers who were brave enough to participate!”

“In-school events raised a massive £904.47! We would especially like to thank all the businesses who donated to our raffle.”

“The sixth Form finished off the week with our annual Rag Walk around Burnham and surrounding areas. Teachers and students of the Sixth Form donned fancy dress in the form of dinosaurs, fairies, superheroes and even one teacher as an ape! The charity walk raised a whopping £750 thanks to our amazing community!”

“Thank you Rag committee for all your dedication and hardwork to ensure the week was so successful!”