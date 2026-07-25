PHOTOS: Jane Eyre stage production coming to Burnham-On-Sea this autumn

A new stage adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre is set to come to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this autumn, with tickets now on sale.

The show will be performed on Friday 4th September 2026 at 7.30pm by the professional, award-winning Conn Artists Theatre Company following on from their recent staging of Far From The Madding Crowd around the UK.

It will feature an ensemble cast of five actors, with original music and songs, and will be directed by Nick Young of the RSC and Connaught Theatre, Worthing.

Conn Artists Theatre Company has received critical acclaim and honors, including winning an Outstanding Theatre Award at the Brighton Fringe. They also have had strong reviews from major publications like The Guardian for their high-quality touring ensemble productions.

The autumn production follows Jane Eyre’s journey from the hardships of her childhood to the eerie corridors of Thornfield Hall, where she encounters dark secrets, fierce independence and a love that defies every obstacle.

The story, set against the dramatic backdrop of the Yorkshire moors, is known for its haunting atmosphere and themes of resilience, belonging and courage.

It remains one of Brontë’s most enduring works and is currently a GCSE set text across several major exam boards, including AQA, Edexcel, OCR and Eduqas.

The gothic classic will be performed on 4th September, with tickets priced at £23.00 and available via the Princess Theatre’s online box office: Tickets are available here.

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