Highbridge’s King Alfred Concert Band held its Christmas Concert on Saturday evening (10th December) for those who wanted a festive alternative to England’s World Cup match.

The concert was held in St John’s Church, Highbridge and featured an impressive line-up of well-known Christmas tunes. Among those attending was Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, pictured here.

Music included Hark the Herald, The 12 Days Of Christmas, White Christmas, Normandy Carol, Coventry Carol, In The Bleak Midwinter, Baby It’s Cold Outside, O Come All Ye Faitfull, and We Wish You A Merry Christmas.

Separately, an hour of Carol Singing will also be held with the King Alfred Concert Band on Friday 16th December at 7pm in the Highbridge Community Hall.