Strong onshore winds provided ideal conditions for kite buggy racers from across the country on Brean beach over the weekend.

A dozen competitors from around the UK took part in two days of high-speed races during the first round of the sport’s national championships.

The event is being run by the Parakart Association in conjunction with the South West Association of Traction Kiting with races being held around the country.

Chris Croft, Para Karting Association Chairman, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Brean beach is ideal for us, although we would have liked more wind. The event is back at Brean following a two-year break.”

“We had 12 competitors in action with people coming from as far afield as Liverpool, Wales and Kent to take part.”

The event was held on Saturday and Sunday (October 8-9th). The local council gave its permission to the beach being used for the action with safety signs in place to keep beach users safe.