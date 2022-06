Over 25 local carers and their customers have gathered together for a patriotic celebration in Berrow to mark The Queen’s Jubilee.

Burnham’s Neighbourhood Care organised the event, complete with sandwiches and cakes, and flag-waving songs and music from local entertainer Buster.

A spokeswoman for Neighbourhood Care said: “The event in Berow Village Hall was held to celebrate the Jubilee and bring the carers and their customers together in a fun setting – it was greatly enjoyed by everyone!”