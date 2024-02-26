Over 40 people joined a walk around the Pawlett Hams on Sunday (February 25th) to show their concern over EDF’s plans to create a new saltmarsh there instead of introducing measures to prevent fish being killed at Hinkley Point C.

Hinkley Point C says the new saltmarsh on the Pawlett Hams would be a ‘natural alternative’ to installing an acoustic fish deterrent at the new power station. The proposals for the saltmarsh and other changes to Hinkley Point C’s design are included in a public consultation ending on 29th February.

However, the environmental campaign group Protect Pawlett Hams Action Group claims the plans are an “ecological disaster in the making.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com spoke to some of those who joined Sunday’s walk.

Brian Jones: ‘It’s alive with so much nature’

“I cycle here across Pawlett Hams every day and love this place. The quietness is lovely and it’s alive with so much nature.”

“There is a huge amount of history here as well with the remains of an old causeway across the estuary. It would be so sad to see it go.”

“I have mixed feelings about the saltmarsh proposals and have written to the Environment Agency to raise my concerns..”

Joy Russell: ‘A very precious habitat’

“The variety of animals and flowers here are so special. I regularly visit and see so much wildlife here which I record in photos and video. The Pawlett Hams are a very precious habitat.”

“I would like to see it maintained as fresh water grassland and have written to the Environment Agency explaining my concerns over the EDF plans.”

Judith Ballard: ‘Saltmarsh would be ecological nightmare’

The Pawlett Hams Action Group co-ordinator says: “I live in the village here and can’t believe the proposals EDF has put forward.”

“EDF don’t appear to have any idea on what this habitat is. It’s alive with wildlife.”

“The proposed saltmarsh would be an ecological nightmare, adversely effecting many species here already. It would also not encourage fish to breed here in the numbers that EDF needs to compensate the removal of the acoustic fish protection measures.”

Nicola Stent, David & Lance Beresford: ‘A special place’

Nicola said: “We are here to support positive change and see the protection of this specific environment on the Pawlett Hams. It’s a special place that needs to be maintained.”

David adds: “There not encough scientific evidence that a saltmarsh would encourage breeding of fish and marine life here. I’m not convinced. There’s an amazing ecosystem here already and EDF need to think again.”

Claire Sully: ‘Deep reservations over the plans’

Claire Sully, Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for the new Burnham and Bridgwater constituency, says: “I am working with the Pawlett Hams Action Group to make sure their voice is heard.”

“I am helping the conversation between the local authority, EDF and residents and already have held discussions on the plans with the Somerset Council lead member.”

She adds: “I have deep reservations about the proposals and hope EDF listens to the feedback.”

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, EDF is planning to create a saltmarsh at Pawlett Hams to create a new habitat for fish and animals instead of creating an acoustic fish deterrent system at Hinkley Point C which would stop millions of fish from swimming into the plant’s cooling system and being killed.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has this month raised its concerns over the environmental impact to the Bristol Channel.

A spokesperson for Protect Pawlett Hams Action Group adds: “Pawlett Hams, a precious ecosystem and a jewel in our local landscape, faces an existential threat. EDF’s plans to flood this vital area with salt water in service of their Hinkley Point C project endangers not just the land itself but the myriad of species that call it home.”

“This isn’t a small change; it’s an ecological disaster in the making, transforming 320 hectares of lush, biodiverse habitat into barren, species-poor salt marshes and tidal mud.”

The group‘s spokesperson adds: “The introduction of salt water into Pawlett Hams would be catastrophic for the delicate balance of life that has thrived here for centuries.”

“Swans, Lapwings, Redshanks, Otters, Water Voles, Badgers, Foxes, Deer, Yellow Wagtails—each species plays a crucial role in the tapestry of this ecosystem.”

“Salt water would not only destroy their habitats but would irreversibly alter the natural cycles and relationships that have developed over time, leading to the decimation of these populations and leaving behind a comparably desolate landscape.”

“We refuse to stand by as this disaster unfolds. Our campaign aims to halt EDF’s destructive saltwater flooding plans and advocate for alternative solutions that preserve Pawlett Hams’ ecological integrity. We need your voice, your energy, and your commitment to save this priceless natural asset.”

The Hinkley Point consultation web page is here and it closes on February 29th.

Protect Pawlett Hams says its goal is to inform and empower local people on how they can make a difference and oppose this destructive plan. “Your support is crucial in this fight, and our collective actions can bring about positive change. Let’s stand together and defend what matters most to us – our home and our environment.”

In the consultation overview document, NNB Generation Company (HPC), the EDF subsidiary set up to build and operate Hinkley Point C, says there are no examples of acoustic fish deterrent systems being installed permanently in the “harsh conditions” found in this part of the Bristol Channel. It adds at the time of the original application, AFD systems were regarded as “emerging best practice” but it had now decided that having to use divers made it an “intolerable and unjustifiable” risk.

The consultation document claims the new salt marsh would provide an excellent habitat for flora such as sea lavender, glasswort and marsh mallow and for birds like redshank and curlew. It would also provide foraging ground for some, but not all, of the fish species affected.

Chris Fayers, Head of Environment at Hinkley Point C, adds: “The new wetland would be a fantastic place for wildlife and a beautiful place to visit. Using natural and proven ways to improve the environment is better than creating sixty years of noise pollution with a system that is untested far offshore in the fast-flowing waters of the Severn.”

Pictured: Top, those at Sunday’s walk at Pawlett Hams (photo Brian Bateman) and sme of those present during the event (photos Burnham-On-Sea.com)