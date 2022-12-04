lympsham christmas market

Scores of people headed to Lympsham Christmas Market on Saturday (December 3rd) for an afternoon of festive entertainment and stalls.

Local residents flocked to the event at Lympsham Sports Club, where stalls were set up alongside festive food sellers.

There were also children’s arts & crafts, a raffle and tombola plus a Santa’s Grotto and a kids Christmas party.

A spokeswoman said: “We thank everyone who came along, making the event a great success. We saw a large number of families and local residents popping in through the day, getting into the Christmas spirit.”

