Mark Youth Theatre brings the magic of Disney’s Aladdin Junior to the stage this month.

32 youngsters aged 9 to 17 from across the Burnham-On-Sea area will be taking part in the production from March 19th-21st.

After their successful performance of Singin’ in the rain Junior last year, the talented members of Mark Youth Theatre have been working hard in preparation for their return to Strode Theatre for their third performance at this venue .

This performance, directed by Claire Banwell and Laura Jones, stars the beloved characters Princess Jasmine and Aladdin and features the popular songs ‘A Whole New World’, ‘One Jump’, and Prince Ali’. The production promises to be entertaining for all the family.

The shows will be held on Thursday 19th March at 7:30pm, Friday 20th March at 7:3pm, Saturday 21st March at 2:30pm and Saturday 21st March at 7:30pm.

Tickets are priced at £12 pounds for adults, or £7 for 18-and-unders, are available directly from the box office at Strode Theatre. Call 01458 442848 or see strodetheatre.co.uk

This is the stage version based on the 1992 Academy award winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway and West End show about the ‘diamond in the rough’ street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within.

The show, presented through arrangement with music theatre International, is written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Ted Elliot and Terry Rossio. It features music composed by Alan Menkin with sing lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.