Mark Youth Theatre members are bringing the classic story of ‘Charlie and The Chocolate Factory’ to the stage this week.

After two years without a production the group says it is starting again with a ‘low key’ performance in Mark Village Hall.

“The children have been working really hard and are really excited about performing in front of an audience again,” says a spokesman.

“The performances will be at 7pm on Monday 18th July and Tuesday 19th July. Refreshments will be available to purchase during the interval and there will also be a raffle.”

Tickets are available for non-reserved seating, costing £5 for adults and £3 for under 18’s are on sale from Mark Village Shop – cash only please.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page