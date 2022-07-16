Mark Youth Theatre members are bringing the classic story of ‘Charlie and The Chocolate Factory’ to the stage this week.

After two years without a production the group says it is starting again with a ‘low key’ performance in Mark Village Hall.

“The children have been working really hard and are really excited about performing in front of an audience again,” says a spokesman.

“The performances will be at 7pm on Monday 18th July and Tuesday 19th July. Refreshments will be available to purchase during the interval and there will also be a raffle.”

Tickets are available for non-reserved seating, costing £5 for adults and £3 for under 18’s are on sale from Mark Village Shop – cash only please.