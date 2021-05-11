Burnham-On-Sea’s Abbeyfield House has held a Somerset Day celebration attended by Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor.

Residents and trustees at the home for independent living for residents 55+ marked Somerset Day with several activities.

House Manager Sarah Moseley and her staff arranged an outside skittles match on the front lawn followed by a sampling of varieties of Somerset cheeses and ciders.

House Chairman David Underwood added: “The residents thoroughly enjoyed the morning and we were honoured to be joined by the Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Cllr Mike Facey, who has kindly agreed to be the contact for the Town Council with Abbeyfield House over the next year.”

A quiz on the residents’ knowledge of Somerset was held during the afternoon.

For information on Abbeyfield House, a home for Independent living, please contact Sarah on 01278 787359.

Pictured: Tuesday’s Abbeyfield Somerset day celebration (Photos Mike Lang)