Highbridge residents took part in a Remembrance Day ceremony at the town’s War Memorial on Sunday (November 12th) to honour those who have died in conflicts.

A service of remembrance took place in St John’s Church led by Rev Martin Little which was followed by a short parade to the War Memorial.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard joined local dignitaries and representatives from local groups in laying wreaths there.

The Last Post was played by Highbridge trumpet player Joe Storar, followed by the traditional two minutes silence.

Among the groups laying wreaths were Somerset Council, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Highbridge Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Cubs, St John Ambulance, plus local Army and Sea Cadets units. Members of the town’s police force, the Royal British Legion and Highbridge Chamber of Trade also paid their respects.

Mayor Lesley Millard told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was great to see such a good turnout in Highbridge with local people of all ages coming together, showing how strong the community is.”



