Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Nov 09, 2025
PHOTOS: Mayor leads wreath laying at Highbridge Remembrance Day ceremony

Highbridge residents took part in a wet Remembrance Day ceremony at the town’s War Memorial on Sunday (November 9th) to honour those who have died in conflicts.

A service of remembrance took place at St John’s Church which was followed by a short parade to the War Memorial in heavy rain.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey joined dignitaries and representatives from local groups in laying wreaths.

The Last Post was played by trumpet player Joe Storar, followed by the traditional two minutes silence.

Among the groups laying wreaths were Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Somerset Council, Highbridge Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Cubs, St John Ambulance, plus local Army and Sea Cadets units.

Members of the town’s police force, the Royal British Legion and Highbridge Chamber of Trade also paid their respects plus a representative of MP Ashley Fox.

