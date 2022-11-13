Highbridge residents took part in a Remembrance Day ceremony at the town’s War Memorial today (Sunday, November 13th) to honour those who have died in conflicts.

A service of remembrance took place at St John’s Church which was followed by a short parade to the War Memorial.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard joined local dignitaries and representatives from local groups in laying wreaths besides the War Memorial.

The Last Post was played by Highbridge trumpet player Francis Fear, followed by the traditional two minutes silence.

Among the groups laying wreaths were Sedgemoor District Council, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Highbridge Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Cubs, St John Ambulance, plus local Army and Sea Cadets units. Members of the town’s police force, the Royal British Legion and Highbridge Chamber of Trade also paid their respects.

Mayor Lesley Millard told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was great to see such a good turnout in Highbridge with local people of all ages coming together, showing how strong the community is.”

Highbridge councillor Janet Keen added: “All the young cadets were so well behaved and respectful – they are a great credit to our community.”



