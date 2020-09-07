A new creative hub has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week, giving local people a chance to do activities such as painting, cooking, craft-making and drawing.

The Crafty Teacup Creative Hub has opened in Burnham’s Victoria Street following a full refurbishment of the previous cafe.

“We have opened our new dedicated creative hub, which is a relaxing, friendly, colourful and inspiring space to get lost in with art and craft, while chatting and eating cake,” owner Gill Hills told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We are, as always, community focused and have some amazing new workshops on offer. We also now have our ‘little shop of art’ where you can buy all the materials you need to carry on creating at home! Art and craft is so good for your soul, so pop in and see what’s new.”

Regular workshops from local artists are being held through the week including drawing and watercolour painting sessions in the afternoons and evenings. And cooking workshops are being laid on by Jas Plested, focussing on international cuisine such as Spanish, Indian, Moroccan, Thai and Japanese food.

Gill adds: “All the sessions are socially distanced with Covid safety measures in place to keep people safe. This is a really exciting next step for us – I have a real passion for crafting, being with people, and making them happy. When we were a cafe I wasn’t able to focus on the crafting but that’s changed and we now offer unique and special.”

The newly-decorated hub is also available for hire for a variety of functions such as parties or to act as a pop-up restaurant.

Gill has also launched a new-look ‘creative B&B’ in Burnham, ‘One Hundred and Ninety’, which is so named because of its location in Berrow Road.

“We are holding ‘creative retreats’, offering accommodation in one of our three en-suite B&B rooms, with a package of creative workshops. It’s something quite new and different for the area – and we have already had our first bookings.”

The new hub also has a logo that has been creatively designed by a team of local people. Gill chose Ceri Plested to be the face of The Crafty Teacup and asked Burnham’s international award-winning cake designer and artist Dusica Roberts to paint Ceri’s face, then had the photographic talents of Jacob Dear to work his magic! Then, Damien Nicholson turned the finished logo into reality by painting it on the end of the building as colourful street art in Victoria Street, as shown below.

For more details about the hub’s activities, see its Facebook page here.