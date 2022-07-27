Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove Gardens and Highbridge’s Apex Park have this received new Green Flag Awards from Keep Britain Tidy.

The two popular green spaces have been recognised for being “well-managed, high quality green spaces” by judges from the national award scheme.

The Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council, Councillor Alan Bradford, led two flag-raising ceremonies on Wednesday (July 27th) with the volunteers who oversee the parks, as pictured here.

Cllr Bradford told Burnham-On-Sea.com the council is “extremely proud” to receive the awards. He thanked the volunteers at the Friends of Marine Cove and the Friends of Apex Park for their work, alongside the district council’s parks assistant Lizzie Bull.

“Now, more than ever, people are seeing the benefit of parks and green spaces which is why Sedgemoor District Council is delighted to have been awarded two Green Flags for Aped Park and Marine Cove Gardens in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.”

“Added to that, SDC have also donated bedding plants to the Friends of Marine Cove who have planted them up, adding colour and a warm welcome to visitors and residents.”

The Green Flag Award is run by Keep Britain Tidy and has been going since 1997; recognising and rewarding well-managed, high quality green spaces that have excellent visitor facilities.