PHOTOS: New Highbridge photographic exhibition ‘Sedgemoor Secrets’ underway this week

A new photographic exhibition capturing the hidden beauty of Sedgemoor underway at St John’s Church in Highbridge this week.

The showcase of photos, titled Sedgemoor Secrets, features a series of over 30 striking landscape photographs by local photographer John Ruffle, pictured here.

His work documents the sweeping views, quiet corners and distinctive character of Sedgemoor, including the Somerset Levels and the surrounding hills.

The exhibition started on Monday 27th July and runs until Saturday 1st August, opening daily from 11am to 5.30pm at St John’s Church in Church Street, Highbridge. Admission is free, with donations welcomed to support the church’s ongoing work. Refreshments are also available.

Organisers say the display offers a chance for visitors to see familiar landscapes through a fresh lens, celebrating the natural beauty and heritage of the area at the height of summer.

“I love taking photos around the Burnham area – and this collection shines a spotlight on some of the great scenery we have,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.