New milestone for Hinkley Point C as heart of reactor is fitted

A significant construction milestone has been reached at Hinkley Point C this week with the installation of the reactor pressure vessel and steam generators for one of the site’s two nuclear units.

EDF says the achievement marks a “crucial step in the construction of the first nuclear power station in decades”, bringing the multi‑billion‑pound project closer to generating low‑carbon electricity for millions of homes.

The huge components — each weighing up to 520 tonnes — form the core of the plant’s generating system and will eventually help power around three million homes per reactor once the station is operational.

The complex installation was carried out by heavy‑lifting specialists Mammoet on behalf of Framatome, which manufactured the bespoke equipment for EDF’s flagship Somerset project.

With space extremely limited inside the reactor building, engineers spent several years developing a method to safely manoeuvre the enormous parts through a curved, narrow opening.

Mammoet designed an external lifting system using winches and strand jacks to lower the components onto a skid track, guiding them through a 30‑degree bend into the building. Once inside, temporary lifting devices were used to rotate and position the equipment with precision.

The system was powered from the grid to help reduce noise and emissions during the operation, supporting the project’s wider environmental commitments.

Darren Watson at Mammoet says: “The ability of our engineers to develop bespoke solutions to perform these highly complex operations is one of many areas where we add value to nuclear power projects.”

With the heart of the first reactor now in place, Hinkley Point C continues to move toward its goal of supplying low‑carbon electricity, which EDF says will play a key role in the UK’s future energy mix.