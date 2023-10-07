Scores of families from the Burnham-On-Sea area have been heading to a local garden centre which is offering a ‘pick your own’ pumpkin service this month.

Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll has teamed up with the ‘Somerset Pumpkin Patch’ to host the fun ‘pick your own’ pumpkin event, which is being held every weekend from 10-4pm until Halloween and also over the half-term holiday period from October 23rd-27th.

Owner Ed Plaister, pictured above, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have planted 54,000 seeds this year across our nine acre patch. This is a bigger area this year than in 2022 – our first year – when we had about five and a half acres.”

“Fortunately, we’ve had a much better crop this year, having put in a lot of effort over the past few months with irrigation and constant attention, especially over the dry June period. We have a great range of pumpkins of all sizes and varieties on sale.”

“We are offering something fun for local families this month that gets them outside in the fresh air and also helps youngsters learn about how pumpkins grow. A number of different varieties have been grown with a wide range of colours, shapes and sizes.”

He adds that the pumpkins vary in cost according to size from £2 to £10 each – there are also Halloween resfreshments available as well.