A new piece of sand art has been unveiled on Brean beach in support of a campaign to save ITV’s Jane Austen series ‘Sanditon’.

A group of campaigners who want a second series of the show turned to sand artist Simon Beck earlier his month to create a huge piece of beach art on Brean Beach.

Two large faces appeared on Brean beach on behalf of the ‘Sanditon Sisterhood’ group, which is campaigning for a new series of the show. ITV filmed the drama on Brean beach last year, as we featured here.

However, the wet sand and fast incoming tide meant one of the faces – for character Sidney Parker – was not fully completed before the sea washed the design away earlier this month.

So Simon has returned to the beach to create this impressive design concentrating on Sidney, as pictured here.

Simon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This has been one of the most unusual pieces of sand art I have been commissioned to create. As the tide prevented it being fully completed the first time, I returned and finished it.”

“The new design was 50 metres wide by 90 metres tall and took over five hours to complete.”