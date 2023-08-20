A new summer market was held in Higbridge on Sunday (August 20th) in a new series of events planned for coming months.

Community group Our Highbridge organised the event at Highbridge Community Hall where over a dozen stalls were set up indoors and outside, as pictured here.

There were a variety of stalls present, including face painting, tombolas, food growers and producers selling cider, jams, cakes, crafts, jewellery, toys, books and more.

The group’s Ruth Coull told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “When we have asked Highbridge residents what changes they would like in the town, bringing back the market is often mentioned.”

“We don’t have the space that used to be available but we have tried to bring some stall holders together to create a small indoor/outdoor summer market.”

“We would like for a regular successful market in Highbridge to grow and bring more people into the town centre.” Rhythm Harmony Drummers also played outside.