Hundreds of people flocked to a popular annual Christmas shopping event held in aid of a local cancer charity in Berrow on Sunday (November 20th).

The annual ‘Shop for a cure for Christmas’ was held at Berrow Village Hall and drew a steady flow of visitors.

The event is held in aid of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, a group founded by the late Christine Piper, a breast cancer survivor, over 20 years ago.

Christine passed away from breast cancer in 2016, but her daughter Holly Macbeth continues the event in her role as chairperson.

Holly told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been blown away as always by the fantastic support. It was so lovely to see the local community coming together to support our events.”

“The total is in £1,161.03 which is amazing! Considering the difficult times we are facing, as a charity to still raise this amount is staggering.”

“We would like to thank our brilliant stallholders, DJ Dave from Sedgemoor FM and to all who helped and donated to our event.”

“We as a group are celebrating 25 years since my late mother Christine piper founded the Somerset group and to know we are still able to continue her legacy on makes us so very proud. We love hosting these events and thank you again for supporting them.”

The Somerset Breast Cancer Now group will also a fundraising ball at the Batch at Lympsham on Saturday 3rd December.