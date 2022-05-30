Over 130 people have attended a patriotic celebration concert in St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

St Andrew’s Social Committee organised the concert by well-known pianist and organist Richard Lennox, supported by soloist mezzo-soprano Francesca Bowkett.

Burnham’s new Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, was among those attending the special concert on Saturday 28th May, pictured above.

Francesca, pictured above, said: “I was delighted to perform with the very talented Richard Lennox at our Jubilee Celebration Concert.”

“It was great to see many bring along flags and sing along or tap their feet to some rousing patriotic songs and music, including Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Land Of Hope And Glory.”

Richard Lennox is a fast-emerging classical crossover artist. A virtuoso musician who plays everything from Bach to The Beatles, musical theatre to rock ‘n’ roll, and just about everything in between!

As Master of the Keys, he also holds a phenomenal stage presence with the technical ability to truly entertain.

Francesca Bowkett has sung leading roles in opera, operatics and choral concerts around the county and further afield.

She is well-known for her Prom concerts including 15 years as Finale Soloist at Colston Hall in Bristol.