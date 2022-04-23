Over 140 rowers from across the region took part in Burnham-On-Sea’s first full gig rowing regatta in the town on Saturday (April 23rd).

Teams from Bristol, Clevedon, Combwich, Portishead and Burnham took part in eight races during the inaugural event, which was watched by spectators on the seafront.

Burnham Gig Rowing Club’s Karen Parker told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted with how the day went – it was a very successful event with some great competition. It was also marvellous to see spectators on the beach and seafront enjoying watching.”

“While the weather was not ideal, with gusty winds from the north east, it did not stop us going ahead. Thanks also go to Burnham-On-Sea RNLI for providing safety cover.”

Karen also revealed that early plans are also being discussed for a further gig rowing event around Stert Island later this year – possibly in the early autumn.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, who was invited along to start one of the races, added: “My congratulations go to the club on a very successful regatta. The Town Council is very supportive of activities like this that support healthy lifetstyles and we were pleased to give a grant to the club earlier this year.”

Race winners were as follows:

Mens A- Bristol

Ladies A- Bristol

Mens B- Portishead

Ladies B- Bristol

Mixed Vets- Combwich

Mixed Super Vets- Combwich

Masters- Bristol

Novice- Combwich

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015 and has two gigs – ‘Brue’, a wooden competition gig, and ‘Jayne Campbell’, a fibreglass training gig. Newcomers are welcome. Members of the Burnham team are pictured above.