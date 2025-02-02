PHOTOS: Over 150 attend Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Carnival Presentation Night

Dozens of carnival club members from across Somerset gathered on Saturday night (February 1st) for the annual Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival awards presentation evening when awards were handed out to the winners of last year’s event.

The event was held at Brean Country Club where a formal dinner was held followed by the presentation of scores of trophies and shields to the winners of the 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival by Carnival Queen Mia Olivia Janicka and MC Andy Bennett from BBC Somerset.

Members of Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club had a great night, receiving over half a dozen trophies for their successful cart, ‘Country Kidz’, which came second overall in the juvenile category after the seven Somerset carnivals last November.

Hillview Carnival Club Chairman Duncan Britton said it had been a “fantastic year for the club and we are now looking forward to building our new cart for this year’s carnivals.”

Gremlins Carnival Club won the Phil Harris Memorial Bowl, awarded to the best entry in the entire Burnham procession for their incredible ‘Beatlemania’ cart. For the full results, click here.

It was also announced that ‘The Spirit of Carnival Award’, given to someone who had gone above and beyond to help the carnival would be awarded to Lyn Burland after her 48 years of carnival involvement in Burnham and Highbridge, mainly with Hillview Carnival Club. Lyn said it was a “great honour” and thanked the Carnival Committee for the award.

Carnival Chair Annalee New added: “It was a fantastic evening with clubs from across Somerset coming together to look back at another great carnival.”

She added her thanks to Sean Mattravers and the committee for organising the night and BBC Somerset’s Andy Bennett for hosting.

