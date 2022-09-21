Over £1,000 was raised in Burnham-On-Sea to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis during a folk music show on Wednesday night (September 21st).

Brent Knoll folk singer-songwriter Tim Dean presented his ‘Songs of Somerset’ show at Burnham’s Princess Theatre in front of a crowd of 187 people.

Money raised on the night will help the Somerset Crisis Fund, which enables village agents in Sedgemoor to support people who are struggling to cover basic costs such as heating or buying food.

‘Songs of Somerset’ featured a programme of Tim’s original songs and stories, delivered with plenty of references to Somerset’s rich history and traditions.

David Sturgess, organiser, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a wonderful evening and we thank everyone who came along to support a great cause.”