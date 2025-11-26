3.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 26, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Over 200 runners take part in annual Brent Knoll Race
News

PHOTOS: Over 200 runners take part in annual Brent Knoll Race

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Dozens of runners took part in the annual Brent Knoll Race on Sunday (November 23rd) with a strong turnout from local athletes and visiting clubs.

The event – which had over 200 finishers – was won by Olly Rant, who crossed the line in an impressive time of 38 minutes 45 seconds. The first lady home was Becky Lee, finishing in 50 minutes 12 seconds.

Local runner Luke Burnett also put in a superb performance, finishing second overall and claiming the title of first local finisher with a time of 40 minutes 13 seconds.

Among the Burnham-On-Sea Harriers, the first male finisher was Matt Powell, while Alexis Briggs was the first female Harrier, securing third lady overall in the race.

The Brent Knoll Race is a popular fixture in the local running calendar, attracting athletes from across the region to tackle the challenging course around the iconic hill.

Pictured: Runners taking part in the annual Brent Knoll Race (Photos: Alan Beech)

Previous article
Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets to hold Christmas Fayre on Saturday
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea’s Independent Market To Return For Christmas With two events

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
3.1 ° C
3.1 °
0.4 °
89 %
2.3kmh
71 %
Wed
11 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
7 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com