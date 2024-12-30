Over 200 runners take part in Burnham beach run, raising over £5,100 for charity

Over 200 runners took part in a fundraising Santa-themed beach run in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (December 29th) in memory of a local boy who died of cancer.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

The annual festive ‘Santa Express Run’ was held in aid of Young Lives Vs Cancer and Love Musgrove on Burnham beach, with runners completing either the 5km or 10km course to the lighthouse. Over £5,100 was raised on the day.

Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com she was delighted with how the event had gone. “A huge thank you goes to everyone who took part and supported us – it has been another hugely successful event!”

Burnham runner James Canard was first home in the 5km run while Henry White was the 10km winner. The first lady homein the 10km run was Helen Jenkins.

Mel Bax, Joe’s mum, added: “A massive thank you goes to everyone who took part or supported the event and to Nikki for all her hard work in organising it. It really is heartwarming to see such wonderful support.”

Burnham Boot Camp ran a warm-up session on the beach for the runners, many of whom were dressed in festive outfits. And the runners from Hard Knox boxing club also took part in a sponsored pull of the BARB hovercraft truck before the run.

There were also stalls on the seafront and refreshments for the finishers at the finishing line. Nikki thanked her team of helpers, volunteers, sponsors and BARB Search & Rescue for providing beach safety cover.

Photos: Sunday’s event on Burnham beach (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com)