Students at King Alfred School Academy have raised thousands of pounds for charity during their annual Rag Week.

A grand total of £2,008.60 is to be shared between NHS Charities Together and the National MPS Society which exists to cure, support and advocate for rare diseases mucopolysaccharidosis and mucolipidosis.

A week of events at the Highbridge school has seen a Rag Week Walk through Burnham  town centre where shoppers dug deep to give the students in fancy dress a total of £800.

Events were held every day last week in the school at breaks and lunchtimes, and included ‘Soak the Teacher’ and a bushtucker trial plus other fun events.

A spokesperson for the TKASA Student Union said: “We are so proud of everyone involved in raising for these fantastic charities, and for working hard through restrictions and delays to make Rag Week happen.”

 
