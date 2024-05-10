PHOTOS: 70 children from Brent Knoll Primary School mark Ascension Day by climbing Knoll

More than 70 children from Brent Knoll Primary, with parents and even some pet dogs, continued their annual tradition of celebrating Ascension Day by climbing the Knoll on Thursday (May 9th).

The children arrived early to school and had reached the summit by 9am on what was a lovely sunny, warm morning.

Chris Burman, the school’s headteacher, says: “It was lovely to see so many of our children voluntarily coming in to school early to help us remember this significant event in the Christian story.”

“The walk itself was quite a feat of endurance for some, especially before school, but the reward of the spectacular views on such a bright morning made it all worthwhile.”

Ascension Day is held on the 40th day after Easter Sunday and marks the Biblical event in which Jesus ascended to Heaven. The children shared readings and prayers.