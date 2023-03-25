Over 70 Rotarians and guests gathered at Batch Country House in Lympsham this week to celebrate the year of this year’s Burnham Rotary Club President, David Stickels.

The Burnham-On-Sea club was joined by the Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, plus Rotarians from Weston, Bridgwater and Mendip with their guests for the evening.

Following a three-course dinner, the main speaker was Professor Kevin Morley who spoke about his time in the motor industry and particularly the turnaround achieved at Rover cars.

Over £300 was raised on the raffle during the evening which will go to local charities supported by Rotary.

This year’s cheque presentations will take place at the club’s presentation night on the 10th June at Berrow village hall.

The club has already sent £1,000 to the Turkish earthquake for freshwater boxes and £550 to Ukraine for the purchase of generators.