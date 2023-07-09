manor gardens music events burnham-on-sea

Large crowds headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens on Sunday (July 9th) when the town’s latest free outdoor concert – Picnic In The Park – was held.

The free event included live performances from The Elswoods, Em N Im, The Jury, Bristol Music Collective and Dry White Bones.

Spectators enjoyed the music on an afternoon of sunshine and occasional thundery showers.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — thanked all those who had attended, saying it had been “anothere great success.”

Pictured: The scenes in Burnham’s Manor Gardens on Sunday (Photos Burnham-On-Sea.com / Mike Lang / Dave Burrows)

 
