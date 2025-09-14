13.7 C
PHOTOS: Popular Brent Knoll scarecrow trail event raises funds for guiding

Brent Knoll scarecrow trail was held over the weekend with dozens of scarecrows to be found in gardens and along roadsides.

The popular, long-running community event saw fun creations displayed throughout Saturday September 13th and Sunday September 14th, attracting a steady flow of visitors.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘colour’ – and residents got into the spirit with plenty of humorously themed displays. Participants were encouraged to pick up a trail pack for £2 and find them all.

While the wet weather hit attendance on Sunday, organisers from Brent Knoll Girl Guiding said it had been a successful weekend, raising funds for Brent Knoll Girl Guiding.

 

