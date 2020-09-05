Hundreds of pounds were raised for Highbridge’s Southwell House and memorial gardens when a fundraising craft sale was held on Saturday (September 5th).

The popular event was held next to the Recretation Ground adjacent to Southwell House during a day of glorious sunshine.

Over a dozen stalls and activities were set up, including donkey rides, and the sale of cards, books, clothing, toys, jewellery, bric a brac, raffles, cakes and refreshments.

Sharon Reid, who oirganised the event with Kery Mason, thanked everyone who attended.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a great day of weather and a great turnout. Together with our own stalls and refreshments, and many individual donations on the day, we raised £677 for the charity.”

“If only we knew the weather was going to be so good we could’ve had a lot longer event with all crafters willing to have stayed longer.”

“All have requested to be advised when another event is organised with many asking for it to be an annual event.”

“Not only have we made a good amount of money, we took a booking and had two enquiries for future bookings and brought the charity and facility to many peoples’ attention. I and the other trustees would like to thank everyone for their generosity and their spending on the day.”