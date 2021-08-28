A day of sunshine drew crowds of people to Highbridge’s Southwell Gardens when it held a fundraising fete and craft fair on Saturday (August 28th).

Over £740 was raised for Highbridge War Memorial Trust when 25 craft stalls and activities were set up around Southwell house and gardens.

Sharon Reid, who organised the event with Kerry Mason, thanked all who attended: “We had a great day with plenty of stalls and attractions set up. Together with our own stalls and refreshments, and individual donations on the day, we raised £743.80 for the charity.”