New pumpkin patch opens in Berrow with Halloween fun and farmyard learning

A colourful new pumpkin patch has opened at Westcroft Farm in Berrow this week, offering Halloween excitement and educational fun for local families.

The seasonal attraction in Red Road, Berrow sees hundreds of pumpkins available to buy, alongside displays of a variety of farm animals including turkeys, pigs, cows and sheep.

The displays are designed to help children learn more about the animals and life on the farm.

Entry to the pumpkin patch is free for accompanied children, with pumpkins priced according to size. The patch is open daily from 8am to 5pm right up until Halloween.

A spokesperson for Westcroft Farm told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We wanted to offer great family fun and education too.”

“It’s a chance for children to enjoy the Halloween season while learning about the animals and where their food comes from.”

The farm is expecting a busy few weeks as families from across the area visit to pick their perfect pumpkin and enjoy the rural experience.

Pictured: The farm’s James, Leanne and Harry at the opening over the weekend