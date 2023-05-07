A record number of spectators headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens on Sunday (May 7th) for a free outdoor concert to mark King Charles’ Coronation.

Boosted by a day of sunshine and mild temperatures, the ‘Coronation Party In The Park’ attracted hundreds of people for an afternoon of live music.

A spokesperson for organisers CADS thanked all those who had attended and supported the event for their support.

“We started the season with a super event for King Charles’s Coronation and had record crowds for a great line-up with singer songwriter Dave Eldergill doing a special, followed by the Back Yard Stompers to get the party going plus Emanim and the Boneyard Blues Band who played R&B superbly and the lively group The Juice to finish the day.”

There were also stalls, a bar, food and refreshments plus ice creams which all saw a busy day of trade. The event was supported by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.

Pictured: The scenes at Sunday’s event (Pics Burnham-On-Sea.com and Mike Lang)

 
