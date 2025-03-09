10.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Mar 10, 2025
News

PHOTOS & RESULTS: Burnham-On-Sea Spring Show hailed a success with almost 200 entries

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Almost 200 entries went on display at the annual Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society Spring Show on Saturday (March 8th).

Organisers from Burnham & District Horticultural Society said the event at Burnham Community Centre had been well supported with a high standard of entries.

Show Secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were very pleased with the standard of entries after a challenging growing season with a dull January and February.”

“The society bulbs and floral art entries were the stand-outs this year. Our thanks go to all those who entered, judged, supported, and popped in on the day.”

Ken Hindle, President at Burnham Community Centre, presented the awards and said: “It was an excellent afternoon and full credit goes to the organisers and those who entered.”

“The Spring flower show is an important part of Burnham’s events calendar and really brings the community together.”

2025 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results

The David Miles Cup for most points in the show
Marilyn Turner

Best Exhibit in Show 
Brian Musgrove

David Gass Cup
Robin Hewlett

Havage Cup 
Marilyn Turner

Joan Gass Cup
Marilyn Turner

1993 Cup 
Laken Earl

Huntley Cup
Sarah White

Floral Art Cup 
Brian Musgrove

Photography Cup
Sally Flack

Society Cup
Laken Earl

Junior Growing Cup
Ezra Kroll

Children’s Cup
Fynnley Strange and Ezra Kroll

