PHOTOS & RESULTS: Burnham-On-Sea Spring Show hailed a success with almost 200 entries

Almost 200 entries went on display at the annual Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society Spring Show on Saturday (March 8th).
Organisers from Burnham & District Horticultural Society said the event at Burnham Community Centre had been well supported with a high standard of entries.
Show Secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were very pleased with the standard of entries after a challenging growing season with a dull January and February.”
“The society bulbs and floral art entries were the stand-outs this year. Our thanks go to all those who entered, judged, supported, and popped in on the day.”
Ken Hindle, President at Burnham Community Centre, presented the awards and said: “It was an excellent afternoon and full credit goes to the organisers and those who entered.”
“The Spring flower show is an important part of Burnham’s events calendar and really brings the community together.”
2025 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results
The David Miles Cup for most points in the show
Marilyn Turner
Best Exhibit in Show
Brian Musgrove
David Gass Cup
Robin Hewlett
Havage Cup
Marilyn Turner
Joan Gass Cup
Marilyn Turner
1993 Cup
Laken Earl
Huntley Cup
Sarah White
Floral Art Cup
Brian Musgrove
Photography Cup
Sally Flack
Society Cup
Laken Earl
Junior Growing Cup
Ezra Kroll
Children’s Cup
Fynnley Strange and Ezra Kroll