PHOTOS: Santa launches Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club cart on Christmas tour for charity

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has launched its annual festive tour of the area to raise charity funds.

The club’s is holding its three-week tour of Burnham and Highbridge’s streets, towing Father Christmas on a mobile sleigh while collecting funds for Cancer Research UK.

In addition to visiting streets around Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, the sleigh, accompanied by upbeat festive music, will also be heading to local supermarkets and Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre.

“This has been a long-running tradition at Hillview over many years, spreading festive cheer and also raising funds for the hospice and our club,” Hillview’s Julia Rosser told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We look forward to seeing lots of locals in the coming days and thank everyone for their support.”

This week’s schedule for the Santa cart:

Tuesday December 3: Roads around Southern Lea Road

Wednesday December 4: Roads around Tesco

Thursday December 5: Roads around Balmoral Drive

Friday December 6: Wallace Wells Rd area, Field Way

Further dates and locations will follow. The cart starts its tour with Santa at 6.30pm each night and finishes around 8.30pm. Donations are welcome in cash or via card payments or phone payments. All locations and dates subject to change.