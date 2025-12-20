Photos: School nativities in Burnham-On-Sea area capture spirit of Christmas

Youngsters across the Burnham-On-Sea area have been performing the Christmas story during a series of nativities.

The traditional performances have been watched by large audiences of proud family members during the last week of the school term.

St Andrew’s Junior School

Pupils at St Andrew’s Junior School in Burnham-On-Sea gave a range of performances with the choir, children and staff providing poetry, dancing and singing.

St Joseph’s School

This year’s nativity performance ‘Jesus’ Christmas Party’ was a roaring success with both performances packed to capacity. “The very grumpy innkeeper couldn’t understand why he was being disturbed by so many people, then in the end he saw the baby Jesus asleep in the manger and his heart was full of love and he changed to being a very happy innkeeper.”

Berrow Primary School

Key Stage 1 Performed ‘Baarmy Bethlehem’ at St. Mary’s Church. The children sang their hearts out and made the audience chuckle whilst retelling the traditional Christmas story. Key Stage 2 performed Carols by Candlelight.

Churchfield Primary School

Reception performed their play “Christmas Counts”. “All of the children did so well with

their Nativity performances – their singing was amazing, and they were all so confident

in front of the audiences that came to watch,” says a spokesperson.