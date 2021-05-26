Film crews in Burnham-On-Sea enjoyed a perfect day of Spring weather as they filmed scenes for a new BBC One drama TV series on Wednesday (May26th).

On the second day of filming, scenes for Chloe, a psychological thriller, were filmed along parts of Burnham’s South Esplanade, outside Quantock Court, and at the B&M car park.

Many of Wednesday’s scenes featured ‘Chloe’, played by Erin Doherty, pictured here, who starred as Princess Anne in Netflix’s The Crown.

Quantock Court on the seafront was lit up with orange lights for several night scenes and there were extra scenes filmed in Burnham’s B&M car park into the early hours.

The crews are scheduled to leave today for filming in other parts of Somerset.

The six, one-hour episodes will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will also be available on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

More scenes are also due to be filmed in and around Quantock Court on the South Esplanade during today (Thursday).

The new series has also been filmed in Bristol and other parts of the region by Mam Tor Productions for BBC One and Amazon Studios.

Chloe stars some of the UK’s hottest young acting talent including Erin Doherty (who starred in Netflix’s The Crown), Billy Howle (The Serpent), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) and Jack Farthing (Poldark).

Described as a “mystery about obsession, deceit, identity and grief,” it is being overseen by creator and writer Alice Seabright (who was the director of Netflix hit series Sex Education).

A former fire service water carrier was brought into Burnham during Wednesday’s filming to spray water onto the surfaces and add to the reflections on pavements and surfaces.

Having recently drawn critical acclaim for her portrayal of Princess Anne in The Crown, Doherty plays Becky in the series. Still living with her mum and working as a temp, Becky compares herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram, compulsively returning to one account: Chloe’s.

Becky obsessively watches her seemingly flawless life through social media. But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky’s need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and engineer a ‘chance’ meeting with Chloe’s best friend, Livia (Bennett-Warner), and infiltrate Chloe’s group of close-knit friends.

Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected ‘someone’ with a life, and loves, that are far more exciting and addictive than the ‘no-one’ she is as Becky. However, the pretense soon obscures and conflates reality, and Becky risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing.

Writer and director Alice Seabright, pictured below, says: “Becky is a complex, courageous heroine and there is no one better to play her than Erin. All these characters have been a dream to write, and it now feels like they’ve found their soulmates in our amazing cast. I can’t wait to start bringing the show to life with them, and with our wonderful crew.”

Tally Garner, Executive Producer at Mam Tor Productions, says: “Alice is an exceptionally unique talent. She has built these characters from the ground up and we love them all so much. To see them come to life, played by such a phenomenally talented cast is beyond exciting. They are all amazing.”

Brad Beale, Vice President, Worldwide Licensing for Prime Video, adds: “We’re excited to be working with the incredible Alice Seabright and this talented cast on this audacious thriller, ‘Chloe,’ as well as the teams at BBC One and Mam Tor Productions. We look forward to bringing this gripping and potent series to our customers.”