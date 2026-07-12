HomeNewsPHOTOS: Sedgemoor Vintage Show 2026 draws crowds to popular event
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PHOTOS: Sedgemoor Vintage Show 2026 draws crowds to popular event

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Hundreds of vehicles from yesteryear went on show at the annual Sedgemoor Vintage Show near Burnham-On-Sea over the weekend, drawing crowds of spectators.

Entries went on display at the popular event in West Huntspill, organised by Sedgemoor Vintage Club. The 9-acre site included displays of Vintage Steam Engines, Tractors, Cars, Commercials, Motorbikes, Stationary Engines and Horticultural Equipment plus trade stands.

A spokesperson says: “We had a great response from our exhibitors this year, with many travelling from across the region and further afield to take part.”

“We are extremely grateful to all of our sponsors and supporters for their continued efforts, and to Claire Russell and John Reasons for the use of his site.”

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