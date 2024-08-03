PHOTOS: Sell-out Brean Music Festival attracts hundreds of people in its first year

Hundreds of people headed to the first Brean Music Festival on Saturday (August 3rd) for a day of live music raising funds for the village’s historic church.

The family-friendly event saw a line-up of music laid on at Warren Farm Holiday Park’s Markets Field, next to Weston Road in Brean.

Organisers from The Friends of St Bridget’s Church told Burnham-On-Sea.com that 500 people had attended the sell-out festival, and thanked all who had attended.

Popular Burnham band Six Machine headlined the event, performing hit tunes from across the decades.

Teresa Alexander, Beat Route Jam and the festival DJ also performed during the day, providing an upbeat programme of music from the 60s to the current day.

The Friends of St Bridget’s Church said all proceeds will go towards the maintenance of the village’s historic 13th century church, which needs various repairs.