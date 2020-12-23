A stranded sheep has been rescued by fire crews from a water-filled rhyne in Burnham-On-Sea this week after a walker spotted the animal.

Crews were called on Tuesday morning (December 22nd), as pictured here, when the sheep was reported to the fire service as being stuck in a ditch running across the fields next to the Frank Foley Parkway.

A fire service spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A water rescue crew and a normal crew were called at 9.45am and found the sheep in the rhyne with water up to its neck.”

“Crews used wet suits and safety equipment plus ropes to free the stuck sheep, leaving at 10.55am.”