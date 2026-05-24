PHOTOS: Soak‑the‑landlady challenge at Burnham-On-Sea pub raises charity funds

A lively soak‑the‑landlady challenge at Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse Pub brought laughter and fundraising success on Sunday (May 24th) as part of a Bank Holiday charity weekend.

Buckets of cool water and sponsored sponges were thrown at the pub’s brave landlady, Sophie Long, who bravely took her place in the stocks while supporters cheered her on!

The light‑hearted event raised around £450 for In Charley’s Memory and Hillview Carnival Club, both of which are being supported by the pub throughout the long weekend.

The fundraising began on Saturday (May 23rd) with a well‑supported triathlon‑style challenge involving skittles, pool and darts, drawing in locals keen to boost donations for the two causes.

The fun continues today, Bank Holiday Monday, with bingo from 1–4pm, followed by a meat raffle supported by Brent House Farm Shop.

Organisers say they are delighted to see the community coming together for the weekend of entertainment, supporting the two local groups.