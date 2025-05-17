7.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun May 18, 2025
PHOTOS: Somerset Day celebrated at Burnham-On-Sea residential care home
News

PHOTOS: Somerset Day celebrated at Burnham-On-Sea residential care home

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Day has been celebrated at Burnham-On-Sea’s residential care home Abbeyfield Wessex Woodlands House with an afternoon of activities.

The event included fun, food, and community spirit with a visit by Burnham’s Town Crier Alistair Murray.

Abbeyfield’s Sarah Moseley said: “The day featured cider and cheese tasting, traditional games of skittles, a book sale and handicraft stall – all adding to the atmosphere.”

“Guests enjoyed a delicious spread of homemade local favourites including Somerset pulled pork rolls, Coronation chicken pie, Fresh salads, Somerset apple cake and Somerset cheddar cheese scones.”

“We were honoured to welcome the Town Crier to our celebration. A huge thank you also to the Ritz Social Club for kindly providing the skittles set and balls, and the Avenue Tennis Club for the loan of tables.”

“All proceeds from the event were donated to St Margaret’s Hospice – thank you to everyone who came and supported such a meaningful cause.”

